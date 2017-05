Staff Reporter

Karachi

Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) in its Executive Committee meeting recently held and elected Asif Ikram as the President of the Association for the year 2017-18.

Amir Jamil Abbasi was elected as Vice President, Sarmad Ali as Honorary Secretary and Talib S. Karim as Honorary Treasurer.

Syed Masood Hashmi, after serving as the President for two years stepped down. However, he would continue to serve on the Board of the Association.