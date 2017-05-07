Asif: Chaman firing reflects Delhi-Kabul nexus

Will respond instantly, effectively to border violations

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Chaman incident is reflection of Delhi-Kabul nexus on Pakistan’s western border.

Talking to media here Saturday, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would give a befitting response if further action was carried out on the borders, referring to Afghan firing near the Chaman border, in which 11 people including a soldier were martyred and 46 injured.

Reiterating the stance for promoting mutual cooperation with Afghanistan to eliminate terrorism, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made it clear Pakistan would respond instantly and effectively in a befitting way to border violations.

Khawaja Asif said, “If our borders are violated and further destruction occurs then those responsible will have to pay the price. We will avenge those who cause us destruction.”

He said Pakistan was deeply monitoring its borders situation and was ready to protect its territorial boundaries as well. In a clear message, the Defence Minister said Afghanistan was launching such actions to divert attention from its internal politics.

Khawaja Asif stressed the need to promote mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan for eliminating terrorism and establishing durable peace as well.

He said Pakistan wanted to have good relations with Afghanistan and would continue its sincere efforts for better relations with it.

Asif said Pakistan was successfully eliminating terrorism from the country besides continuously playing frontline role for establishing durable global peace.

The minister said the CPEC project would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development in the Pakistan.

He said by the end December this year, 6,400 MW electricity would be added to the national grid, adding that there was no unscheduled loadshedding anywhere in the country.

“Afghanistan has realised that it was at fault during Thursday’s operation. We are hoping for a positive cooperation with Afghanistan to resolve the matters. However, we have not gotten a positive response from Afghanistan to improve relations,” Asif said. He also claimed that Afghan government needs to formulate a solution to finish terrorism.