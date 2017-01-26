Asif asks Imran to show record of $7m Zakat money

PTI fails to produce any supportive documents in court: Saad

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to show the record of $7 million Zakat money allegedly used in betting. Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, The minister said Imran Khan should stop blame game and disclose record of funds collected from the people in the wake Zakat as they wanted to know where he had used them.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz remained static on their point of views but it was Imran who always changed his stance on every matter. He said after today’s arguments, Imran Khan would again change his stance.

Khawaja Asif said there was not a single evidence against the prime minister in the documents submitted by the PTI in the court. The PTI had failed to prove its stance in the court what it were projecting in the public, he added.

He said it was for first time in country’s history that old money transactions’ record had been provided in the court. He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister who had presented himself and his family members for accountability. He said despite negative propaganda by some opponents, the government was making efforts for the development and properity of the country.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to submit any supportive document with the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case. He said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the sub judice matter on roads and streets to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support of their allegations.

The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public response despite strong propaganda.

He said the PTI wanted to stretch the Panama Papers matter to the maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the 2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of people, he added.

Saad said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the people, he said.

He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the aspirations of the people there.—APP