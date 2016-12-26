Asian stocks down in thin holiday trade

Tokyo

Stocks in Tokyo and Shanghai lost ground Monday in quiet trading with most of the region’s other key markets closed for public holidays. Both Japan and China declined as investors cashed in on a recent global rally fuelled largely by expectations for the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Incentives were few and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which on Friday again fell short of 20,000 points in light trade ahead of the holiday weekend,provided no tailwind. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which was closed on Friday for a national holiday, ended down 0.16 percent, or 31.03 points, to 19,396.64. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.37 percent, or 5.68 points, at 1,538.14. “Selective shares are facing profit-taking following the recent gains, as many investors are on the sidelines in a holiday mood, looking to fresh factors to trade,” said Shinichi Yamamoto, broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo. Japan’s banks remained under selling pressure on negative news in the sector from overseas. Italy on Friday approved a state-funded rescue of the world’s oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, while Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse agreed to pay a total of almost $12.5 billion to settle disputes over the sale of mortgage-backed securities during the global financial crisis.—APP