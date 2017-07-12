Asian markets push rally into 2nd day ahead of earnings

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets on Tuesday built on the previous day’s rally after a broadly positive lead from Europe and Wall Street, while traders look ahead to the start of US earnings.

Dealers remain upbeat after Friday’s surprisingly strong US jobs data that analysts said has put the Federal Reserve on course for at least one more interest rate hike this year, boosting the dollar.

Eyes will now turn to Fed boss Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony this week for a better handle on the bank’s plans for rates as well as winding down its other stimulus put in place during the financial crisis.

However, the key catalysts for business this week will be the beginning of the corporate report season, with big-name firms including JP Morgan, PepsiCo and Citigroup in line.

“Looking ahead, we think improving corporate earnings are the key ingredient needed to sustain the equity bull market,” said Bob Doll, senior portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management LLC.

“And with economic growth prospects looking solid, we think earnings can climb,” he told Bloomberg News.

On Asian equity markets Tokyo ended 0.6 percent higher while Hong Kong surged 1.5 percent in the afternoon and Sydney put on 0.1 percent. Seoul added 0.6 percent, with Taipei more than one percent up and Wellington 0.6 percent higher.—AFP