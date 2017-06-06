Asian markets mostly down, pound dips after London attack

Hong Kong

Asian markets began the week mostly lower Monday as investors mulled the impact of a weekend terror attack in London that saw the pound lose ground.

A weaker-than-expected US employment report also weighed on markets, with wage growth and hiring coming in below expectations and testing confidence in the global outlook. In Tokyo the Nikkei 225, which closed Friday at its highest level for nearly two years, ended marginally down. Hong Kong ended 0.2 percent lower and Shanghai closed down 0.5 percent. Sydney was off 0.6 percent while Singapore was flat and Seoul closed 0.1 percent off.

“Ugly best describes Friday’s US employment report as the headline miss was compounded by revisions lower to the previous two months data,” said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA.

The dollar fetched 110.50 yen, up from 110.44 yen in New York, but well off the levels around 111.60 yen earlier Friday in Asia owing to the soft US jobs data.—Agencies