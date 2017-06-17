Asian markets mostly up, dollar & pound extend gains

Hong Kong

Asian markets mostly rose on Friday following a sell-off the previous day, while the dollar and pound extended gains on growing expectations of a hike in US and British interest rates. Equity traders have suffered a fraught week as the crisis engulfing Donald Trump picks up pace, technology firms tumbled from recent highs and energy plays were hammered by plunging oil prices. But they shifted back into buying mode in early trade, with Tokyo boosted by a surge in the dollar against the yen.—AFP