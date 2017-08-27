Asian airlines’ earnings soar on air cargo demand

Singapore

A resurgence in air cargo demand is bolstering earnings at Asian airlines and is set to remain particularly robust all year, a boost for many carriers as fierce competition squeezes margins in their mainstay passenger operations. The region’s airlines take on an outsized role in air freight, accounting for nearly 40% of the global market as Asia is a major manufacturing hub. For Cathay Pacific Airways and Korean Air Lines Co – the world’s No 4 and 5 air cargo firms – freight represents nearly a quarter of revenue. Carriers are benefiting from sharp drawdowns in inventories of goods like semiconductors and auto parts on the back of a strengthening global economy. That has prompted manufacturers and their customers to turn from ocean shipping to the faster, albeit more expensive, option of air to meet demand. Global air cargo volumes surged 10.4% in the first half – their strongest half-year performance in seven years and nearly triple the industry’s average growth rate of 3.9% in past five years, data from the International Air Transport Association shows.—Agencies