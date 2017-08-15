Asia-Pacific needs 253,000 new pilots by 2036: Boeing

Beijing

More than 253,000 new pilots will be needed in the next 20 years for the surging Asia-Pacific aviation market, Boeing China announced Monday.

Boeing predicted that, from 2017 to 2036, the world’s commercial aviation industry will require about 637,000 new commercial airline pilots, according to its newly released 2017 Pilot and Technician Outlook.

The worldwide demand for commercial aviation industry professionals also includes 648,000 new commercial airline maintenance technicians and 839,000 new cabin crew members.

The Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America markets top the list for global demand for professionals in the commercial aviation industry.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market demand for new pilots, technicians and cabin crew is forecast to reach 253,000, 256,000 and 308,000, respectively.

In its eighth year, the annual outlook in 2017 reported a slight increase of 3.2 percent in demand for pilots compared to 2016, and a 4.6-percent decrease in the need for airline maintenance technicians.—Xinhua