Most Asia markets up after Wall St record, China growth stable

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets rose Monday following another record close on Wall Street, while Shanghai stocks pared steep early losses thanks to stronger than expected growth figures. The world’s number two economy expanded an annualised 6.9 percent in

-June, beating forecasts in an AFP survey and indicating it is stabilising after a years-long slowdown. However, while the reading was the same as the previous three months, officials warned of “uncertain factors abroad and long-term structural contradictions” at home. China is trying to shift from an economy reliant on state investment to one powered by consumer spending. Its leaders are also attempting to clamp down on bad debt, which analysts fear could spark a financial crisis if not dealt with.

Rob Subbaraman, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings in Singapore, told Bloomberg News that while fiscal stimulus remains an important driver of growth “it’s also encouraging to see more signs of rebalancing, with the pickup in retail sales growth.”

But Shanghai stocks fell 1.4 percent after a top-level government policy-setting conference at the weekend promised an extended crackdown on risks in the financial system.

The country’s second exchange in Shenzhen dived 4.3 percent while the ChiNext gauge, a Nasdaq-style index in Shenzhen, plunged 5.1 percent to a near thirty-month low.

Since April, China has launched an aggressive crackdown on risky lending as warnings mounted over a looming debt crisis due to runaway credit.

The IMF warned in April that potential contagion from debt defaults could “imperil global financial stability”. CITIC Securities analyst Zhang Qun said the signal from the weekend conference “hurt” market sentiment.—AFP