Asia markets struggle as Comey, British vote approach

Hong Kong

Asian stocks struggled on Tuesday as investors nervously await key political events later in the week, with the sacked former FBI chief to give testimony to Congress and Britain holding a general election.

After enjoying a healthy rally in recent weeks, traders on most markets took their cash off the table ahead of Thursday’s events.

The crisis over Donald Trump’s possible ties to Russia could come to the fore when James Comey appears on Capitol Hill, a month after the president fired him midway through a probe into the allegations.

The Russia question, and the country’s possible interference in November’s US elections, has hung over the tycoon’s head since taking office—leading to calls for his impeachment.

There are concerns on trading floors that Trump’s economy-boosting agenda—big infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation—could be derailed. Hopes for the stimulus helped drive a months-long global markets rally after his election.—AFP