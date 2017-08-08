Asia markets rally as US jobs data boosts optimism

Hong Kong

Asian markets rose Monday, with the rally spurred by strong US jobs data which boosted optimism over the world’s top economy and gave the under-fire dollar much needed support.

Regional equities started the week where the Dow left off Friday after the rosy employment figures had sent the US blue-chip index to an eighth straight record finish.

A solid daily advance in Tokyo was reinforced by the yen easing against the greenback and came after good earnings results, while Hong Kong was higher in afternoon trade.

Shanghai finished up on higher commodity prices and as traders awaited data expected to show healthy trade growth, and Jakarta was in positive territory despite figures showing Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter.

In the US, the Labor Department reported Friday the American economy added more than 200,000 net new positions for the second straight month—well above forecasts—with the unemployment rate falling back to a 16-year low.

Analysts said the robust job creation figures coupled with rising wages could spur the Federal Reserve to raise the cost of borrowing a third time this year to keep a tight rein on inflation.

“The combination of stronger jobs and wages growth, a fall in the unemployment rate, and an increase in the participation rate all scream a strong labour market,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist AxiTrader.

“That, in turn, reinforces the Fed’s path back toward policy normalisation and suggests the tapering of the balance sheet will begin soon and more rate hikes are coming.”—AFP