Asia markets hurt by Trump, Europe concerns

Hong Kong

Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday, with concerns about upcoming European elections and Donald Trump’s unpredictable presidency fuelling uncertainty. With investor nerves shredded by a succession of outbursts from the new US president, safe-haven assets rose. Gold pushed higher and while the yen eased from three-month highs against the dollar it continued to hold recent gains. The weakness across markets is in contrast to the two-month rally that followed Trump’s election win in November, when dealers bet that his big-spending, tax-cutting plans would fan US growth and inflation and force interest rates up. Tokyo’s Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower as the stronger yen hit exporters. The greenback was hovering around 112 yen, up from late Monday but well off Friday’s levels around 112.60 yen. The Japanese unit is up about five percent against the dollar this year, clawing back most of the losses seen since Trump’s election, after he accused Tokyo and Beijing of currency manipulation to get a trade advantage over the US.—AFP