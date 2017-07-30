Asia markets up but dollar strugglers as US rate prospects fade

Hong Kong

Major Asian markets gained Thursday but the dollar struggled after the previous day’s losses when the Federal Reserve’s tepid inflation outlook fuelled speculation it will hold off further US rate hikes this year.

Regional traders tracked fresh Wall Street records on optimism about corporate earnings as a host of big names disclosed results

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all rose while Seoul was boosted by Samsung Electronics forecast-beating, record-breaking profits that were fuelled by sales of its new Galaxy S8 smartphone and memory chips.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates Wednesday and confirmed plans to begin winding in its massive bond holdings “relatively soon”, as expected.

But the central bank statement also noted that inflation continues to run below its two percent target, which traders took as a negative for the dollar and raised questions about any possible further rate hikes this year.

“Any chance of a September rate hike seems to have disappeared while the Fed’s statement balance sheet reduction will begin ‘relatively soon’ could mean that too has been pushed out,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader.

“The US dollar has come under intense pressure once again, rates eased a little, and stocks can focus on the continued earnings surprises.”

McKenna added there was little chance of a US dollar recovery in the near term.—AFP