Ashrafi elected as IAF President

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Central Supreme Council of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation has unanimously elected Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (President Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan) as president of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation.

The decision was made here on Thursday in the meeting of Central Supreme Council of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation. The Supreme council of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation reposed trust on leadership of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and unanimously announced to reelect Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi as President of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation.

On this occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi vowed that welfare activities of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation will be keep continued as usual and after Eid-ul-Fitar, water-filtration plant project will be inaugurated in Sialkot from the platform of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation. Similarly, schools, seminaries and training programs on account of Ilm-o-Aman Foundation will also be continued in different cities of the country.