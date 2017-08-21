Ashfaq clinches CNS Open Golf Championship

Karachi

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of 22nd Chief of The Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2017 was held at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club today. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest on the occasion.

The four days long championship was held from 17-20 August and the event was open to various categories. The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for caddies, semi professionals, senior professionals and junior professionals. 18 holes matches were played for seniors and ladies, 9 holes for veterans and 72 holes each for Professionals and Amateurs. With prize money of Rs 7.0 million, the event continues to be the highest prize money golf event of Pakistan. The prize purse included Rs 0.5 million for the match of KGC caddies and semi professionals preceding the main event. The richest-ever golf event of the country attracted more than 600 golfers from across the nation and featured the cream of national golf, in all categories.

Commending the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy, KGC staff and the organizers for seamless conduct of the championship, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said that the successful conduct of the 22nd CNS Golf Championship is the manifestation of highest level of patronage enjoyed by this game. The Naval Chief also said that golf undoubtedly is a fast emerging game for all ages in Pakistan and Pakistan Navy takes pride in organizing a golf championship of this stature every year.

The chief guest appreciated the participants of 22nd CNS Golf Championship for providing excellent entertainment to the golf enthusiasts in Pakistan and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. He also paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for their support to the game of Golf and Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote sports in the country.

The Ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from Armed forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and Golfers of the country.—APP