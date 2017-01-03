Ashfaq chairs meeting regarding implementation of child act

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar along with Chief Secretary Punjab chaired a meeting to review the progress and implementation on labour policy and newly enacted Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour, Brick Kiln Act 2016 and Punjab Restriction on Employment Children Act 2016.

Secretary Labour Sohail Shahzad, representatives of labour units and Education Department also attended the meeting. In a detailed meeting, developments regarding the brick kilns, issuance of Social Security Card and Khidmat Cards were discussed. It was told in the meeting that up till now more than 38000 cards were issued and all are being benefited from the CM’s Labour friendly policy.