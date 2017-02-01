Ashfaq chaires meeting of international center for migration

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar chaired a meeting for international center for migration and policy development. Secretary labour, Sedef dearing Senior Regional Advisor Silk Route, ICMPD and other representatives of ICMPD were also present in the meeting. Sedef dearing briefed of migrants.

Sedef dearing thanked the chair for their extended cooperation and support in their work. She told that up till now more than 12 thousand people have been briefed and educated that were going abroad. She also told that they are not only educating the people coming to them but they are also reaching themselves to the people going abroad. On this occasion Provincial Minister offered his full support for this noble cause not only for Punjab but he also said that he will also take this issue at federal level as it is a common cause of issue for the whole of Pakistan.