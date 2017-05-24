Aseefa inaugurates anti-polio campaign

Staff Reporter

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Benazir Bhutto inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Shah Faisal Colony health centre here on Tuesday. She administered polio drops to children and distributed gifts among them, said a statement issued here. “We must give the campaign top priority, I appeal to parents to come forward and vaccinate their children,” she said.

Adding that there have been major improvements in the polio programme but we must not rest till we eradicate it completely. Aseefa, Rotary Ambassador for Polio continues her mother, Ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s mission to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Pakistan has come a long way in Polio eradication since the 1990s, from hundreds of cases of polio to only two polio cases so far in 2017. Out of the two cases this year, none are from Sindh. She also spoke to mothers at the health facility and asked them about the problems they faced in their communities and committed to helping them resolve their issues such as lack of sanitation facilities and clean drinking water. For this she requested Deputy Commissioner Korangi to look into the matter and address it. The polio campaign in Karachi to continue by May 27 with a target of approximately 2.3 million children under the age of five and will cover all 6 districts and 188 union councils of the city.