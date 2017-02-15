Asad, Noor move to sem-final in KP Super League Squash

Sports Reporter

Peshawar

International Asad Ullah, Noor Zaman, international Khushal Riaz and Hammad Khan took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing KP Super League Junior Age Group Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the thrilling quarter-finals of the Under-15 category Asad Ullah, who recently won the Asian Junior Age group Championship in Malaysia, did not take much time against Bilal Khan in the straight sets game, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7. Khurshal Riaz, who returned after playing in the US Circuit and England was also in great form, defeated Ammad Ahmad in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 12-10. Both Khushal Riaz and Ammad Ahmad gave each other a good fight but Khurshal Riaz was really played well and marched into a very deserving victory.