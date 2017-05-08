ARY film festival was outstanding success, Pakistan Observer plays media partner

Salahuddin Haider

A three-day film festival, organized by ARY television services, with Pakistan Observer its media partner, turned out to be outstanding success as it generated great enthusiasm and reasons for uplifting the Pakistani film industry was probed in considerable detail.

Eminent playwright, writer, painter Anwar Maqsood, who has done series of programmes on ARY with late Moin Akhtar while announcing the programme before its commencement, said that country had enough talent. Only good scripts were required to draw crowd to movie halls.

He said that film makers should work hard on giving quality productions to viewers. He told the media that as member of jury, he had seen quite a number of films, which were shown during the festival. These were very good production for which the film director Shahzad Khan deserved praise.

Lamenting that film makers don’t care much for scripts, and were interested only in outcome. He had seen 22 of the 33 chosen for screening during the festival. The new entrants, boys and girls, showed promise and needed to opportunity and grooming.

Actor Faisal Qureshi conducted the programme. According to him some 400 entries, including 80 from different countries. The jury picked 33 after careful scrutiny. The jury comprised Anwar Maqsoos, Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Marilyn Agrelo,Andy Markin, Jonathan Gann,Jack McDonald, Ram Kishor Paracha, and Amena Khan. McDonald, an Emmy Award winner looked excited to be in Pakistan, coming through some he met in USA.

Actor Humayun Saeed who famed to glory in Pakistani movie Manto, on the life of great writer, He said he had great desire to act but few films were made then. He began with “inthiha” which was a good experience. With the growth of multiplexes, cine-goers have risen in number which was a good augury.

Shazad Khan revealed that his team started work on the festival two years ago, faced uphill task to combine things together.

Among the films shown were Choora, Ek Paratha, Mahi-Mir, Songs of Lahore, Lyari Notes, and Brave Heart which was Hollywoord Oscar winner movie.