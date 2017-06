DG Khan

Financial assistance cheques were distributed among 23 senior artists of DG Khan division in connection with Punjab CM Artists Khidmat Card Scheme. Resident Director Muhammad Asadullah distributed Rs 20,000 each cheque among 23 artists. The Resident Director said that artists khidmat cards will be issued in July, adding that financial assistance would be given to artists on thier door steps after issuance of the cards.—APP