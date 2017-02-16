Artists demand financial assistance

Staff Reporter

Various artists, musicians and veteran film directors have appealed the federal government to provide financial assistance from the funds allocated for them as they are suffering from illness and poverty.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the artists including Afshan, Sajjad Taffo, Asif Mehdi, Sofia Anjum, Sameena Butt, Razia Malik, Altaf Hussain, Dawod Butt, Hassan Askari, Zulfi and Atif Bulbula appealed for assitance on urgent basis.

They requested the government to provide regular financial assistance in their old age to get their financial . They said that they served the art and culture over half a century.