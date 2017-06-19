Artificial Jewellery stalls attracts women folk

Artificial jewellery stalls showcasing different varities have been set up in various markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr attracting a large number of womenfolk.

These stalls offering sale on bangles rings,bracelets and many other things that are the main interest of womenfolk. Soon, after iftari huge rush had witnessed in markets for Eid shopping.

Bazaar were decorated with colourful lights which attracts people of twin cities,G-9 Markaz,Supermarket, Jinnah Supermarket, Saddar, Commercial Market are bangle hubs in Federal Capital and Rawalpindi.

The shopkeepers expect the sale will go further up a week before Eid. “It is three days before Eid when our sale of bangles will be at the highest point,” Fayyaz Khan a stallholder at Jinnah Super, said.”Price of a dozen of bangles ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 300, depending on their quality and style. Kanwal Sohaib, a student said, “Eid shopping is incomplete without buying bangles and applying mehndi.” Sameen Khan, a student of Fatima Jinnah University said that handmade bangles have become popular but are costly as compared to steel bangles which last longer. According to a stall holder at Karachi Company rubber bangles along with artificial gold bangles was in great demand this year.

When contacted to Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) an official said “Security measures had been taken to facilitate the buyers in safe and secure manner in various markets.”—APP

