Articles 62,63 should be applicable to all, not just politicians: Saad

Islamabad

Senior Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in his reaction to the Supreme Court‘s decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif tweeted that articles 62 and 63 should not be applicable only to the country’s politicians. In another tweet, he took a jibe at Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that Imran Khan was too quick to rejoice the SC’s decision and he will soon regret his ‘mistake.’ The former railway minister further claimed to have ‘built Pakistan that our (PML-N) elders laid their lives for,’ adding that just like the elders suffered at the hands of the British, they (PML-N) suffer at the hands of dictators.

Former spokesman of Prime Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik said Saturday talking to a TV channel, he said the party accepted the verdict against Prime Minister to uphold rule of law. However, the party wanted to know the reasons of disqualification of the Prime Minister. Responding to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has performed excellently in the province.

The leadership of PML-N Hazara Division expressed reservation over the Supreme Court verdict disqualifying an elected Prime Minister what they called without proof of corruption against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. After SC verdict a large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers gathered in Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra and protested against the disqualification of the Prime Minister.

Angry workers of (PML-N) set tires on fire and blocked the road in various cities of Hazara division and raised slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N workers were surprised by the court verdict and could not believe the disqualification of their leader.

The PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha while talking to APP said that in the past PML-N was attacked many times but Nawaz Sharif always leads the party from the front and continued the journey of democracy.

He further said that the party and people have full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and time will come soon when he (Nawaz Sharif) would be voted to power again in the next elections with thumping majority.

The Supreme Court in its the verdict disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and recommended cases to be opened in NAB against Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.