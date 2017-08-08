Articles 62, 63 require parliament’s review: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said he wanted the parliament to examine the issue of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said he would hold consultations with other political parties over the issue, which had been lingering on for a quite long time. The issue, he said, came up whenever a constitutional amendment was brought forth. He wanted the parliament to examine it as there were a lot of ambiguities in its implementation with ample twists.

“A clarity is required on the issue. The House has to examine it,” he said in his an interview with Aaj News talk show “Spotlight with Munizae Jahangir”.

The prime minister underlined the need for developing a consensus among the political parties over the issue and said he had already witnessed unity in opinion of different parties.

“I will approach parties to get clarity over its usage,” he maintained.

The prime minister referring to the ambiguities in the constitutional articles also expressed his wonder that even a person who failed to declare an account by mistake could be in jeopardy.

He cited the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by saying that the aforementioned article was invoked for not withdrawing salary from his son’s company.

The Constitution was a living document and it could be amended in view of the changing scenarios, he added.

This was the maiden appearance of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in any TV talk show after he assumed the office on August 1, after the disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Article 62 deals with qualifications for the membership of Parliament whereas Article 63 envisages disqualification clauses for a member of the parliament.

The prime minister also stressed upon developing a political consensus among all the stakeholders.

The charter of democracy should be revived by including all the political parties as it was needed by the country, he said and expressed the optimism that it could be reached prior to the next general elections.

The prime minister said the PTI should also join it if it considered itself a national party.

He said he would hold the prime ministerial office as long as his parliamentary party desired so and would revert to his old position if decided otherwise. “Nawaz Sharif is still our prime minister. We will continue his policies,” Prime Minister Abbasi said.—APP