Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution states that “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate and honest and Ameen” The word “AMEEN” has been given a very extended meaning so as to include all rights and liabilities whether concerning Allah or His creation, whether of individual significance or collective, whether concerning one’s relatives or strangers, financial or political agreements.

The word ‘Amanah’ includes all the good qualities of Muslims including righteousness, freedom from profligacy as well as abstinence from major sins. It would also include the practicing of obligatory duties. “Ameen” is usually described as a person who obeys Allah and His Prophet in his actions, utterances as well as beliefs. However, such an extended meaning of the word “Ameen” is quite out of place because clause (f), which contains it equally applies to non-Muslims. For that reason it must be given more mundane and uniform meaning restricted to one’s dealings with fellow beings and public affairs generally. The spiritual, the religious and the philosophical content thereof must be ignored. Similarly the word ‘Righteous’ occurring in Article 62(f) has not been defined and it must also be given its dictionary meaning, and religious content must be ignored.

The concept of inserting Article 62 clause (f) in the Constitution is very purposeful, Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, cannot be said to have incorporated the said clause without any meaningful objective. The holders of public offices like members of National and Provincial Assemblies are expected to be persons of unimpeachable character. The terms used in clause (f) of Article 62 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, need to be understood and implemented in order to stop dishonest and cheatful persons from entering into the corridors of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

EENA SIDDIQUE

Karachi

