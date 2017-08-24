Article 35A: KEA extends support to Hurriyat leadership

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Economic Alliance, an umbrella trade body, has extended its complete support to the Hurriyat leadership for fighting India’s plans to abrogate Article 35A of Indian Constitution to change the demography of the territory.

The KEA co-Chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar, addressing a press conference in Srinagar said, KEA is ready to follow whatever action plan is announced by the Hurriyat leadership. “We appeal to Hurriyat leadership to play their role with regard to Article 35A. We will support whatever programme Hurriyat leadership issues,” he said. By raising the issue of abrogation of Article 35A, a ground is being created for BJP, Indian agencies and rightwing parties, but the people of Kashmir are firmly opposing it, he added. Farooq Ahmed Dar said that efforts were being made to convert the Muslim majority of occupied Kashmir into minority.—KMS