Article 184 (3) being used for ‘political engineering

Islamabad

PML-N Member of the National Assembly Daniyal Aziz Thursday claimed that Article 184(3) of the Constitution was being used for political engineering and removal of democratic governments. Speaking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court after hearing of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), he said PTI chief Imran Khan was being treated differently. Imran Khan had evaded taxes and misdeclared his assets in the tax returns, while there were a lot of discrepancies in the financial record submitted by him to the Supreme Court, he added. Daniyal said Imran’s counsel Naeem Bukhari had revealed that the PTI chief kept millions of pounds in his offshore company Niazi Services Limited and that money was not accounted for. He said Imran did not have money to buy the London flat and he took a loan and bought the property on mortgage. He did not earn enough from the cricket counties and Kerry Packer to buy the flat, he added. He alleged that Imran Khan was a proclaimed offender and was roaming free. He even held a public meeting in Islamabad with the permission of the Islamabad administration on the day when no federal government existed, he added. At the public meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan abused the governments of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and other politicians, he said. He said since Imran Khan was a proclaimed offender, so under the law his Banigala residence along with lands in Chichawatni and Mianwali, should be confiscated, besides canellation of his passports and identity cards. He recalled that the Supreme Court had disqualified many members of the National Assembly, each represented around 500,000 people of their constituencies, by using the law which prohibited holding of dual nationality.—APP

