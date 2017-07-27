Arthur longs for international cricket to return to Pakistan

Lahore

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said Wednesday he hoped a proposed tour of the World XI to the South Asian country would bring the embattled nation a step closer to reviving international cricket.

Pakistan have not hosted international cricket — barring a limited-over series against Zimbabwe in 2015 — since terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

And Monday’s blast in Lahore which killed 26 people has again cast doubts over the World XI tour planned for mid September this year.

However, Arthur said he regretted Pakistan’s isolation.

“PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is doing an unbelievable job in trying to resurrect international cricket. I just hope the World XI tour goes ahead and that will almost be the curtain raiser to, hopefully, get some international cricket back.”

Pakistan has been forced to play home matches in the United Arab Emirates.

“Every international match we play as a unit we are playing effectively away from home, away our own conditions and that makes it doubly difficult,” he said.

“Look, I definitely think it affects all cricket. The first class cricketers in Pakistan are not able to see their stars playing at home and are not able to lift their standards so it’s a vicious circle,” he added.

Arthur said Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in England last month will change impressions.

“I think Pakistan was always a destination where it was hard to come and win. I was the coach of the South African team which came here in 2007.

“We won the Test and one-day series and that was a massive win and achievement because not many sides had come and won in Pakistan.”

Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Mickey Arthur held a morning session with participants of the High Performance Camp underway at the National Cricket Academy here.

Arthur, along with other coaching staff at the NCA, lectured the young players during their camp training at the LCCA Ground. During his session, the coach specifically focused on fitness and lectured the participants on the importance of improving their fitness levels.

Head Coach NCA, Mushtaq Ahmed also briefed the members of the High Performance camp.

The 10-week camp, which commenced on July 3, has been organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board keeping in view the future commitments of the Pakistan team. Players attending the camp are being trained under the supervision of NCA coaches.

27 players were originally named for the camp, of whom some are now abroad due to their cricketing commitments.

Openers: Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan.

Middle-order batsmen: Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Umar Akmal.

Fast bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Mir Hamza, Rumman Raees.

Spinners: Mohammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Usama Mir.

Fast bowling all-rounders: Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Hussain Talat. Spin bowling all-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman.

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hassan. —AFP