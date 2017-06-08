Arthroscopy begins at ATHC

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Surgeries through Arthroscopy started in Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex (ATHC) by the orthopaedic department of Ayub Teaching Hospital for the first time where arthroscopy of one patient was carried out successfully and it was announced that this facility is offered to the patients free of cost.

Team of doctors comprises of Dr.Muhammad Adeel Mishwani and Dr.Alamzeb Khan with staff conducted the Arthroscopy of Knee joint and had removed the loose body from OA successfully.

Dr.Adeel told that Knee arthroscopy is a surgical procedure that allows doctors to view the knee joint without making a large incision (cut) through the skin and other soft tissues. Arthroscopy is used to diagnose and treat a wide range of knee problems. During knee arthroscopy, surgeon inserts a small camera, called an arthroscopy, into knee joint.

The camera displays pictures on a video monitor and surgeon uses these images to guide miniature surgical instruments. Because the arthroscopy and surgical instruments are thin, surgeon can use very small incisions, rather than the larger incision needed for open surgery. This results in less pain for patients, less joint stiffness, and often shortens the time it takes to recover and return to favourite activities.

The procedure has been done on a poor women named Badri Bibi and was recovering very fast. Earlier before this, the patients had to go to Lahore and Rawalpindi where the treatment is expensive and the poor patients had to bear the travelling and accommodation cost as well, now it is available at ATH free of cost.

While talking to media, Dr.Alamzeb In charge Orthopedics B unit said that starting the facility here means that a huge catchment area spanning from AJK, GB, Hazara, Kohistan, adjacent areas of Swat up to Hassan Abdel will be covered and the people specially who have affordability constrains or are unable to go to Peshawar or Islamabad will certainly get the benefits.