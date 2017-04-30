Arshad Awan elected as PHCCBBA President

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The annual elections of the Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench Bar Association (PHCCBBA), Abbottabad have been completed Saturday. According to details, Muhammad Arshad Awan Adovate begged 412 votes, thus elected as PHCCBBA’s President for the next year, while Sardar Muhammad Asif derived 377 votes and elected as General Secretary.

In addition, the remaining office bearers of the PHCCBBA elected as unopposed. The poling was started by 8.30 am, and was continued unto 3 pm. However, the election process was completed in cardiac as well as peaceful atmosphere during the daylong span of time.

At least 750 lawyers voters belonging to all over the districts of Hazaral bar association have had participated to pole their right franchise on this occasion.