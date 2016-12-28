Arrests, detentions cannot suppress freedom movement: TeH

Rafiabad

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has strongly condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act, on its activist, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, for the second time and arrest of its tehsil president for Rafiabad, Aijaz Ahmad Bahroo.

The TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Sheikh Bashir Ahmad was arrested on August 12 and after court proceedings but he was bailed out and court set him free. However, he deplored that the police shifted him to Tangmarg police station. The police also once again slapped PSA on him and lodged him in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, he said.

The spokesman said that these arbitrary arrests and detentions could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing the sacred cause of freedom from Indian occupation. He said that pro-India PDP-led puppet administration for appeasing its RSS masters was harassing youth and making their future bleak.

Terming these arrests as illogical and uncalled for, the spokesman said that it was highly deplorable that the puppet authorities despite their tall claims for democracy and ‘Battle of Ideas’ was trampling all ethics and norms of humanity.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to break their silence and take cognizance of human rights abuses and lawlessness created by the authorities under the garb of so-called maintenance of law and order.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement paid glowing tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs including the martyrs of Sopore.—KMS