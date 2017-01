Staff Reporter

A local court of Karachi has issued warrant for arrest of former skipper of Pakistan Wasim Akram over his continuous absence from testifying in case filed by him.

The warrant for arrest was issued by Judicial Magistrate East in a case lodged at Bahadurabad police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of Wasim Akram, however, he was not appearing before the court for 31 hearings.