City Reporter

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Asad Ashraf Malik has issued non-bailable warrant of arrest of Syed Auranzeb Ali, Executive Engineer, Scheme 36, KDA, Karachi.

He was served Bailable warrant to appear before Ombudsman on 08-02-2017 but he failed to comply without any intimation or reasonable cause.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Karachi East to produce Syed Aurangzeb Ali on 20th February before him.