Arrest spree in IOK political vendetta

Crackdown against resistance camp

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has condemned as political vendetta the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces against Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth across the Valley.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that India was leaving no stone unturned to crush every voice raised in the valley expressing Kashmiri people’s sentiment and aspirations. They maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were peacefully engaged in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation for the last 70 years. The leadership said the international community including the United States is duty-bound to honor the commitment made to the people of Kashmir by granting them the right of self-determination, promised by the UN and supported by the US, UK and the international community. The leaders pointed out that declaring Syed Salahuddin as terrorist by the US administration was unjustifiable and regrettable.

Two new videos of Indian soldiers, mercilessly beating Kashmiri youth, have gone viral on social media in the Valley. One of the videos shows at least two army soldiers using large canes to ruthlessly thrash a youth. They are heard threatening to smash the youth’s skull. The other video filmed inside an army vehicle shows Indian troops slapping and abusing a boy.—KMS