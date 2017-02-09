Arrest of youth, ransacking of houses condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the arrest of several youth, ransacking of houses, and harassment of residents by Indian forces’ personnel at Bogam in Kulgam district.

The Hurriyet forum spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the police had created a reign of terror in the area by forcefully entering into houses, arresting youth and unleashing the worst kind of state terrorism.

Due to an environment of fear and terror created by police and other Indian forces, the spokesman said, people of the entire area had abandoned their homes. The forum leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, visited Bogam and expressed solidarity with the locals on behalf of the Hurriyet leadership and condemned the state terrorism unleashed by the forces’ personnel in the area.—KMS