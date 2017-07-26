Arrest of Hurriyat leaders by NIA strongly condemned

Resistance leadership worried about safety of detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly denounced the arrest of pro-freedom leaders by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA arrested Hurriyat leaders including Altaf Ahmad Shah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Shahid-ul-Islam in Srinagar, yesterday, after implicating them in false cases. Later, they were taken to New Delhi.

The joint resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said, all these pro-movement political activists and leaders have been at the forefront of the people’s movement and have tirelessly supported the leadership and worked for people’s cause. They are being persecuted and targeted for their political ideology and principles, it said.

The resistance leaders expressed serious concern about the safety of these people after their sudden arrests as no one has been able to establish contact with them and their whereabouts are not known. They said that a drama was enacted by the Indian government through NIA of first raiding, then questioning and now arresting these people, giving an impression that law and procedures had been followed and then these people arrested on grounds of some evidence being found to link them to the alleged charges. The sensationalizing propagandist anti-Kashmir electronic media of India was also brought into play to aid and abet this drama and deceit, they said.

The joint resistance leadership said that absolutely no evidence was found against Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal and Peer Saifullah in connection with false cases registered against them and they had been arrested as per the plan of the Indian government. NIA officials had repeatedly told them that sooner or later they will be arrested as the Indian authorities had made up their mind to do so, it added.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, the people of Kashmir know very well the central idea and aim behind this drama.—KMS