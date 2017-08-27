Arrangements reviewed for collection, disposal of offals on Eid-ul-Azha

Staff Reporter

The city administration held a meeting here on Saturday to review arrangements regarding the collection and disposal of offals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chaired by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Farhan Ghani, the meeting was also attended by the official of the concerned departments.

It was stressed at the meeting that the District administrations should ensure that the organizations concerned engaged in collection of skins of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct prepared in this regard.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that donating skins of the sacrificial animals was the right of those offering the sacrifices such animals. This must be ensured that such a right is not violated by anyone.

There should be effective coordination among the organizations responsible for implementing the code of conduct in this regard.

For the collection of the skins of sacrificial animals the pitching of tents and use of loudspeakers for this purpose would not be allowed.

There would be a ban on carrying weapons, ‘lathi’ would not be allowed during the three days of Eid ul Azha.

The personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) would ensure strict implementation of the code of conduct.

The meeting decided that special arrangements would be made for the cleanliness of the mosques, Imambarghas, Eidgahs and open places where the Eid ul Azha Namaz would be offered in the metropolis.

The people can lodge complaints, if any, on phone number 99205634 and 99203443 at the Control Room of the Commissioner’s Office.