Arrangements for Ramazan bazaars finalised

City Reporter

Arrangements have been finalized to set up 16 Ramazan sasta bazaars in Districrt Rawalpindi for providing relief to the consumers during the upcoming month.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for Ramazan bazaars, Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal said that the bazaars will be set up in accordance with the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to provide relief to the residents.

The citizens will be able to purchase all kitchen items including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee and other products of daily use at subsidized rates, which will be less than the open markets.

Besides, fresh vegetables, fruits and dates would also be available in these bazaars. He informed that special price control magistrates would be appointed in each bazaar to keep check on prices and quality of kitchen items. He said that bazaars would be set up on May 24.