Arrangements finalized to hold matric exams

Staff Reporter

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that all arrangements have been finalised for holding of secondary school annual examination 17, which would commence from March 1, according to a handout issued by the DGPR Punjab on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting at the Lahore board, the minister said that the examination would be held according to schedule in a transparent and organised manner.

For the purpose, foolproof security arrangements would be made around examination centres so that students could take examinations with peace of mind.

The chairmen of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education informed the minister about the arrangements.

The meeting was told that composite security plan has been devised for the conduct of exams. Police mobile vans would also patrol the area especially the of examination centres during the exams.

The meeting was told that district-level control rooms would be set up to monitor the exam situation as well as to maintain security of students and invigilating staff.

The chairmen of nine educational boards, along with representatives of the education department, attended the meeting.