Arrangements finalised to deal with floods

Sargodha

Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob has said that all resources will be utilised to deal with any flood-like situation in the division. Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakhar districts have been directed to complete arrangements to tackle the flood threats. He said that boats and tents would be provided in the flood-prone areas. All human dwellings around the Chenab and Jhelum rivers have been divided into A and B categories and focal persons nominated for dealing with any natural calamity, he added.

A control room has also been established, which will be monitored by district collector, additional collector and colony assistant. A total of 25 permanent and 15 temporary flood relief camps were being set up in Mianwali where 18 boats would be available while Rescue 1122 has 125 rescuers and 20 ambulances with necessary flood safety equipment have been provided there. The control room telephone number in Mianwali is 0453-9200082. Also, a total of 17 flood relief camps have been established in Bhakkar where 29 boats have been made available.

Commissioner Momin Agha on Thursday directed for putting departmental services on high alert in the division to cope with any emergency situation due to rains and flood in rivers during monsoon. He was presiding over a meeting to review a flood fighting plan of four districts of the division.—APP