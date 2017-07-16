Arrangements finalised to deal with flood situation

Mutlan

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmed Butt said that all safety arrangments have been completed and flood banks up-graded to deal with flood like situation. During his visit of flood banks to review situation of rivers and inspection of flood banks alongwith deputy commissioner Nadir Chatha here on Saturday, Bilal Ahmed Butt said that there was no threat of flood so far. DC Nadir Chatha said that district administration was fully prepared to deal with possible flood and Rescue 1122, civil defence, police and other concerned departments were alert to give there best in emergency like situation. Irrigation and Rescue 1122 departments also briefied the Commissioner and Deputy Commisioner about their preparations for possible flood. Later, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Butt also visited Head Muhammad Wala, Sher shah, Shujabad and other flood banks.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Bajaur that the Political Administration has distributed relief goods among rain and floods affected people of Mamond tehisl. Local administration told APP that relief people of Kaga, Bandari.—APP