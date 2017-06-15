Sukkur

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh Wednesday said that the traffic police had been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during last days of the holy month of Ramzan. He said the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess. He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams.—APP