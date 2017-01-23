Arrangements completed for population census

Sargodha

The Sargodha division has been divided into 1,037 circles and 6,686 blocks for conducting population census, and 3,842 Pak Army personnel have been deputed besides teachers to perform duty in this regrad.

According to details, the census process would start in the four districts of the division including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar from March 15 and continue till March 30.

The Statistic Department has appointed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Census Muhammad Rafique, while 1,294 staff would perform supervisory duties across division.

A total of 2,174 staffers including 51 charges, 411 circle, 3,029 blocks, 508 supervisory staff, 1,666 census staff and 33,332 data entry officials will perform duties in Sargodha district.

A total of 342 circles, 1,460 blocks, 305 supervisory staff and 1,606 data entry officials will be deployed in Bhakkar district, while 197 circles, 1,258 blocks have been formulated in Mianwali district where 1,384 data operators would also perform duties. District Khushab has been divided in 187 circles, 1,239 blocks where 1,362 officials will perform their census duties.

Numbers would be assigned on the houses on March 15 to 17, while data would be collected from these houses from March 18 to 27 and the data of nomads (Khanabadosh) would be collected on March 28 and the final report would be prepared on March 29 and 30.—APP