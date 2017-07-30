Arrangements to celebrate Independence Day reviewed

Staff Reporter

Preparations of the Information & Culture Department Punjab are in full swing to observe the Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner. Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman presided over a meeting here on Saturday to review arrangements in this regard.

Secretary Information Punjab Jahangir Anwar, Additional Secretary Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Council of the Arts, Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture, Director Lahore Museum Lahore, Director Bab-e-Pakistan and officers of concerned departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that logo of “Main Hoon Pakistan” will be displayed on buildings of all attached departments of the Information & Culture Department Punjab.

The Lahore Arts Council is preparing a float based on memorials of sacrifices and historic services of independence struggle in which historical items relating to the Pakistan Movement will be highlighted.

This float will be passed through all roads of the provincial metropolis on the occasion of Independence Day.

The cultural float prepared by Punjab Council of the Arts will be sent to Balochistan on Independence Day for participating in Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in which colorful and historical culture of Punjab will be reflected.

Officers and employees of divisional and district offices of the Information & Culture Department will display badges of Pakistani flag on their dress in the month of August.

Buildings of all the institutions will be illuminated on Independence Day. Besides, flag hoisting ceremonies, independence walk, seminars, poetry competitions, national songs, dramas based on independence struggle, photographic exhibition, folk songs and folk dance festival, paintings competitions and special Jashan-e-Azadi transmission on FM 95 are included in the colorful programs of the Information & Culture Department.