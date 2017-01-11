Around 700,000 commuters to benefit daily from KCR

City Reporter

Around 700,000 commuters daily would benefit with the revival of the mega project of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Tuesday after a detailed visit of the route of KCR. The Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Arshad Vohra.

He was of the view that all the problems in the way of KCR including the encroachment, would be resolved with the collaboration of all the stakeholders. The Minister said that the federal and the provincial governments as well as the political parties are on the same page with regard to the KCR.

He stated that it is the desire of everyone that transport problem in Karachi be resolved at the earliest with the provision of decent and comfortable travel facilities for the people in the metropolis.

Nasir Shah further said that the federal government fully cooperated for the inclusion of the KCR, Keti Bandar and special economic zone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He stated that for the KCR there would be 24 stations and efforts would be for the completion of the project as early as possible.

The Minister said that the new feasibility report and planning for the KCR would be completed in a couple of months’ time. He warned that no one should create hurdles in the way of the KCR project. All the encroachments would be removed. Arshad Vohra said that the revival of KCR was a good news for the Karachiites and that the work on the project has been initiated.—APP