Around 40,000 liters of smuggled diesel seized

Staff Reporter

The police has foiled a bid of smuggling diesel to Mochko area of the city on Saturday. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Kemari Division, Arif Aziz, told the media persons that Mochko police acting on an information about the smuggling of huge quantity of diesel statred checking the vehicles coming from National Highway. During the snap checking 40,000 liters of Irani diesel was seized from a 22 wheeler tanker registration No. TLF-273 which was concealed into the specially designed hidden cavities of the tan-

ker. The tanker driver Muhammad Ali son of Ibrahim and conductor Ikram son of Qadir Bux were arrested. The accuseds and tanker have been handed over to the Customs Authorities for further interrogation.