Army’s Kiran claims gold medal in National Women Judo C’ship

Islamabad

Pakistan Army’s Kiran claimed gold medal in the 40kg category of 8th Women National Judo Championship after defeating Pakistan Navy’s Robina in a well-fought contest here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Robina, who clinched silver medal after finishing second was followed by FATA’s Hasina and Punjab’s Sabah, who ended third to take bronze medal.

The 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 are underway at Liaqat Gymnasium. Both the events are scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Over 150 judokas from of all affiliated units of Pakistan Judo Federation are featuring in the two events.

Pakistan Army is the defending champions in males, while WAPDA is the females defending champion. The teams include, Army, WAPDA, Punjab, KP, HEC, Sindh, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, DHA, Balochistan, Police and Railways.—APP