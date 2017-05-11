Army withdraws tweet, reaffirms support for democracy

Dawn Leaks issue settled

Govt notification shows action against Rashid, Fatemi, Tehsin

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The matter of Dawn leaks appears to have settled between the civilian and military leadership following a series of meetings that continued on Wednesday between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Finally putting all speculations to rest, Pakistan Army while reiterating its support for the democratic process clarified that the tweet Director-General ISPR regarding Dawn Leaks was not aimed at any government office or person. The ISPR said recommendations of the Inquiry Committee, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented and this settles the Dawn Leaks issue.

The ISPR said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become in-fructuous. The statement said Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and support the democratic process. Following the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement announcing the Dawn Leaks matter standing ‘settled’ the Federal Interior Ministry also echoed the same in a notification issued almost simultaneously.

The interior ministry notification reiterated the earlier orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee recommendations, with an addition that the federal government’s action against former Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed had been endorsed by the Inquiry Committee in its recommendations.

It said there is need to develop a Code of Conduct for the Print Media especially when dealing with issues relating to security of Pakistan. The Inquiry Committee recommended that the role of Daily Dawn, Zafar Abbas and Cyrill Almeida in the case may be referred to All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) with a direction to take disciplinary action against them.

The Committee unanimously agreed that the then Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali had not displayed the required level of professionalism and has shown carelessness while dealing with the issue. The Committee recommended that he may be proceeded against under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules.

The Committee also recommended removal of Mr. Tariq Fatemi from his portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.